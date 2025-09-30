FOUR COACHES face their baptism of fire when hostilities in the PBA’s 50th season get going on Sunday.

Pampanga vice-governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda serves as the new shots-caller for Converge as he joins fellow debutants LA Tenorio (Magnolia), Willy Wilson (Phoenix) and Ronald Tubid (Terrafirma) in pitting coaching skills against the likes of TNT’s Chot Reyes and Barangay Ginebra’s Tim Cone in the league’s golden season.

“Malaking challenge po,” said Mr. Pineda, who previously led the Pampanga Giant Lanterns to back-to-back MPBL titles en route to winning a pair of Coach of the Year awards.

“It’s still something that I’m growing into, I’m adjusting to. As far as how long before I become comfortable (with the position), I really don’t know. I’m not really looking down the road. I’m just looking at the next step right in front of me and trying to be the best at taking that step,” said Mr. Wilson.

The prospect of battling his coaches during his playing years is “quite overwhelming” for Mr. Wilson.

“The daunting task of coaching across the court from those guys (veteran mentors), it’s very, very humbling and at times, I start asking myself. So it’s a mixture of that, but obviously thankful and anxious to go out and take this challenge,” he said.

Mr. Tenorio, who may assume the dual role of player-coach during the campaign, said it’s been a pleasant learning experience.

“As much as the team is learning now the new system, the new culture. I have a lot of learning every day,” said the former Ginebra stalwart.

“I’m just enjoying my time right now. I don’t want to think about what’s going to happen next, what’s going to happen this coming opening or this season. I just like what I’m seeing to our team, how they work hard everyday, both vets and young players,” he added.

Notes: The TNT Tropang 5G dropped a 74-93 loss to reigning UAE titlist Al Sharjah at the start of the Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship early Tuesday (Manila time). The imports-laden Emirati club unleashed a 26-18 closing barrage to take the opening win against all-Filipino TNT. Rey Nambatac led the Tropang 5G with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. The reigning PBA Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup kingpins seek a bounceback against another home club, Al Dhafra, at 1 a.m. on Wednesday (Manila time). — Olmin Leyba