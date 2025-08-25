LAOAG CITY hosted the “Set Na Natin ‘To Trophy and Mascot Tour,” a preparatory event for the 2025 FIVB Men’s World Volleyball tournament in the Philippines, at the newly opened SM City-Laoag over the weekend.

Cignal standouts Josh Umandal, JM Ronquillo and Vince Malinao headlined the Laoag event, which follows the tour’s launch at the SM Seaside in Cebu two weeks earlier, then proceeding to SM Downtown in Cagayan de Oro afterwards.

The Laoag stop featured a mini-tournament at the Dap-Ayan Park where Block Builders, spearheaded by eventual MVP John Paul Lorenzo, ruled the field over rivals North Western University, Laoag men’s team and Pasuquin.

“We are very thankful to the City of Laoag and the Province of Ilocos Norte for the warm welcome and enthusiastic support for the world championships,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and Asian Volleyball Confederation President Tats Suzaram, who also thanked PNVF charter committee member Faivo Bartome, Ilocos Norte sports consultant Joseph Co and city vice-mayor Carlos Fariñas.

The FIVB Men’s Worlds kick off with Alas Pilipinas battling African champion Tunisia at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the MoA Arena where K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR is also performing.

The 32-nation world championship is scheduled to run until Sept. 28. — Joey Villar