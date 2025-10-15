Games on Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

1:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Farm Fresh

4 p.m. – Capital1 vs Nxled

6:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Choco Mucho

PLDT resumes its quest for a three-peat feat as it clashes with a Choco Mucho squad that is hoping its import Anyse Smith can finally play in today’s PVL Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters had an auspicious start following a 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 win over the Capital1 Solar Spikers at the Big Dome on Monday, Russian Anastasiia Bavykina proving a great fit to the Manny V. Pangilinan-owned franchise.

Ms. Bavykina debuted with 15 hits but she didn’t really need to score that much with Savi Davison doing most of the attacking chores that helped seal the win and launch the reigning PVL on Tour and Invitational champion’s bid for a treble.

And PLDT coach Rald Ricafort said the team has still so much more to give.

“We’re hoping that with the chemistry, we could jell even more,” he said.

The Flying Titans were equally impressive in their first game after shocking the Cignal Super Spikers, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25, despite playing minus Ms. Smith, who was forced to sit that one out due to International Transfer Certificate issues.

There’s a strong chance Ms. Smith could finally get to see action in their 6:30 p.m. showdown.

Filling the massive void in Ms. Smith’s absence were Maddie Madayag, Isa Molde, Des Cheng and Kat Tolentino, who unloaded 18, 17, 14 and 10 points, respectively.

“Our mindset has always been to help each other despite the challenges. This was the reason we got the win,” said Choco Mucho mentor Dante Alinsunurin.

Also eyeing to stay unbeaten in Pool A is Farm Fresh, which downed Nxled, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-21, last week in Dasmariñas following a masterful 38-point effort by Belgian thunderbolt Helene Rousseaux.

The Foxies battle the Super Spikers (0-1) at 1:30 p.m.

Completing the heavy three-game offering is the 4 p.m. clash between Capital1 (0-1) and Nxled (0-1). — Joey Villar