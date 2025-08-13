THE excitement and charm of Philippine surfing will take centerstage with the holding of the Siargao International 6000 Surfing Cup from Oct. 23 to 31 in beautiful Siargao.

It is the highest-ranking WSL (World Surf League) qualifying series ever in the Philippines, which is fast becoming a premier destination for professional surf events. It is open to global participants beyond Asia Pacific.

Top surfers (128 male and 64 female) from China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and the host country will vie in the “highly-sought-after event” that offers $50,000 to the champions.

Earlier this year, the WSL staged the World Junior Championships in La Union, and this time, an even bigger event aimed at further promoting sports tourism in the country is set to take place.

“It’s not just for the athletes but for the local communities as well,” said Presidential son and Sports Ambassador Vincent Marcos during Tuesday’s special Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at Wild Flour restaurant in Makati.

“I love all sports but surfing has a very special place in my heart,” added the young Marcos, who’s into surfing himself. He said it’s a perfect chance for the Philippines to promote sports tourism and show how “world class” its surfing destinations are.

Also gracing the forum were Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio, Isabela 5th District and House Committee on Youth and Sports Chairman Rep. Mike Dy, Aurora Lone District Rep. Rommel Angara, United Philippine Surfing Association President Dr. Raul Canlas, tournament technical director John Carby, world No. 3 and longboard champion Jay-R Esquivel and Nildie Blancada of the Siargao Surf Association.

“This hosting is part of the sports tourism program that we are pursuing. We believe that sports tourism is an economic driver. And why surfing? Because it’s a beautiful sport,” said the PSC chairman.

“And with 7,100 islands, how can we go wrong? As long as we see the leaders really pushing, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t support it,” added Mr. Gregorio in the forum presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

“This is a top-level event. It’s world class,” said Mr. Carby, noting that Philippine surfing destinations such as Siargao, Baler and La Union are also known for their unmatched hospitality, and “that makes it very easy for the WSL to host such events.”

“There’s magic in Siargao, there’s magic in Baler, there’s magic in La Union,” said Mr. Gregorio.