THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Elite Link, Inc. will soon launch a mobile application designed to empower the Filipino athlete globally, in a new partnership that signals a bold leap toward a new era of modern, data-driven sports management in the Philippines.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio forged an agreement on Tuesday with Elite Link, Inc., a technology company based in Delaware, United States, for the creation of a digital database and recruitment platform connecting Filipino athletes across all sports and competition to support talent identification and development efforts of the PSC and National Sports Associations (NSAs).

Through the app, athletes can register, upload and update their personal profile, statistics, credentials, achievements, and performance highlights for visibility and monitoring by verified coaches, scouts and recruiters, showcasing Filipino athletic talent on a global scale.

“This partnership with Elite Link is a beautiful gift for Philippine sports. It is a chance for our young, talented athletes to find their communities, to discover opportunities, and to realize their potential. This is a great generosity that I am sure future champions will honor with their success,” said Mr. Gregorio after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Wildflour Restaurant at Rockwell in Makati City.

“We are proud to sign this MOU and join forces with the Philippine Sports Commission to empower the next generation of Filipino athletes. With the Elite Link app, we are creating a game-changing digital platform where athletes can connect with peers, train with specialized coaches, secure sponsorships, join teams, showcase their skills, and get noticed by scouts and recruiters — all while accessing opportunities to compete in sporting events at every level,” said Elite Link President and Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Lucci.

According to Mr. Lucci, they will design, develop, and manage a secure, scalable, and user-friendly mobile application — crafted with the needs of Filipino athletes at its core, yet built with global readiness and appeal to connect with athletes worldwide, fostering a richer and more diverse sporting exchange.

Data protection mechanisms and authentication will be installed to ensure secure access and integrity of athlete data. PSC will be given basic data insights and analytics through a dedicated dashboard to assist in their implementation and oversight of an integrated amateur sports promotion and development program for the country.

“White Cloak Technologies is proud to apply our deep expertise in mobile and web development to the Elite Link project. Leveraging our experience in building scalable architectures, secure data environments, and intuitive user interfaces, our team has been hands-on from concept to code, ensuring the platform meets the highest standards of performance and reliability,” said White Cloak Technologies in a statement.