NATIONAL training pool athletes and coaches, numbering around 400, will receive insights from top financial executives in the country today as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) hosts a financial literacy seminar at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The project, dubbed “Pera Mo, Kinabukasan Mo!”, is an initiative of the agency, overseen by PSC Commissioner Walter Torres, to provide a comprehensive understanding of financial literacy, offering insights, strategies and practical knowledge to enable informed financial decision-making to all national athletes and coaches.

“Our national team just came off two successful stints at the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games, in which they were rewarded with cash incentives by the government last August. We felt the need to also guide them to take care of their hard-earned peso,” said Mr. Torres.

The day-long seminar will feature top executives in the field, starting with renowned financial educator and author Chinkee Tan, followed by Landbank of the Philippines’ Overseas Filipino Bank Representative Officer Leover Loyola, Acting Senior Trust Management Specialist Neil Concepcion, Digital Marketing Officer Desiree Cabuyao and Treasury Manager Glenn Aguda for the morning session.

Pioneer Life, Inc. Vice President for Marketing Corporate Affairs Liza Lichauco and Middle Income Insurance Deputy Head Hazel Inocencio-Zapanta will open the afternoon session, together with Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Lead Convenors Art Samaniego and Jocel De Guzman, Pag-IBIG Member Services Officer Ms. Maricel Zamudio, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Senior Specialist Mr. Marcelo C. Matias.

“As sports continue to mold the discipline and dedication of our athletes in the game, it is also through those same values that they can be good stewards of their money,” said PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann.

The program marks the third time the PSC conducted a financial literacy seminar for athletes and coaches, dating back in the first and second editions in 2015 and 2019, respectively, with Registered Financial Planner (RFP) and journalist Salve Duplito.