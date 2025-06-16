Games on Wednesday

(PhilSport Arena)

5 p.m. – NLEX vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – Magnolia vs TNT

*NLEX and Magnolia with twice-to-beat advantage

Games on Friday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. – Meralco vs San Miguel

7:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs Converge

*San Miguel and Ginebra with twice-to-beat advantage

IT’S NOT the most ideal situation but grand slam-seeking TNT is ready to face the tough challenge in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals head-on.

As sixth seeds, the Tropang 5G are in a do-or-die and would need to beat No. 3 Magnolia twice to march on to the semifinals and keep their bid for the missing jewel to a Season 49 treble alive.

“It’s hard,” TNT star Calvin Oftana said after the reigning Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup titlists missed out on the playoffs incentive after a pair of losses to end the elims.

Having the Hotshots — the ones responsible for knocking the Tropang 5G out of the “Magic 4” race with an 88-83 verdict in the elims closeout — as Last-8 opponents would help fire them up even more.

Magnolia shares TNT’s determination as the Hotshots are bidding to snap a long drought that came after their last triumph in the Season 43 Governors’ Cup in 2018.

Equally hungry teams are featured in the other quarterfinal duels.

Top seed San Miguel a vengeful ouster of No. 8 Meralco, its tormentor in last season’s All-Filipino finals.

No. 2 NLEX, enjoying one of its finest campaigns, seeks to make short work of No. 7 Rain or Shine, a side intent on overcoming a twice-to-win disadvantage to reach the Final Four for the fourth straight conference.

Fourth-ranked Barangay Ginebra looks to continue its quest for top honors after back-to-back bridesmaid finishes this season by cashing in on its win-once edge against No. 5 Converge.

Playoffs hostilities fire off on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena with Magnolia and NLEX taking first turns at gunning for the semis clinchers. SMB and Ginebra aim to carry out the same objectives on Friday over at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium. — Olmin Leyba