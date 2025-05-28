FOLLOWING months of qualifier rounds in Davao, Manila, and Cebu, it all came to a head as the Queen City of the South hosted the Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines National Final for the first time last May 24.

Top dancers from across the country battled for the crown during the National Final in Cebu, from hip-hop to house, waacking to locking, and even voguing. The energy was unmatched, with each dancer’s fate resting on the crowd’s hands. Ultimately, Sam Rivera, known in battles as “Nemesis,” was crowned the 2025 Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines National Champion.

“It was an amazing journey,” said Nemesis of her Red Bull Dance Your Style journey. “This was my third time to join Red Bull Dance Your Style. I’m so happy that I won the championship title in my hometown, Cebu. It’s my pride and honor.”

Nemesis also expressed her excitement at having the National Final in Cebu for the first time. The Cebuana Krump Star stamped her dominance each round and earned not just the trophy but also a spot on the global stage. As the representative of the Philippines at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Los Angeles, USA, Nemesis now has her sights set on the next battle. They shared their enthusiasm for the World Final, stating, “First of all, it’s going to be in Los Angeles, and it’s going to be my first time travelling outside of Asia.

On her game plan for the World Final, Nemesis shared, “I’ll just be myself because I think we’re all unique in our own way. I’ll just show them what I can do, how I krump, and how I dance.”