MAASIN CITY, the capital of Southern Leyte, is well underway of becoming a premier destination for competitive football due to its newly-launched FIFA quality football pitch. Located in Barangay Tam-is, the Maasin City Tigers Football Field is the first FIFA-quality pitch in the Visayas. The pitch is part of the soon-to-rise Maasin City Sports Complex that will also house an oval track, basketball stadium, volleyball gym, badminton courts, swimming pools, a grandstand and a convention center under strict standards for future international tournaments, particularly FIFA matches.

“The city’s decision to collaborate with DPWH’s (Department of Public Works and Highways) investment in the football field and oval track stems from our commitment to promote sports as a vital platform for youth engagement, physical health, and fostering community pride. Football and track and field are steadily gaining popularity among the youth in Maasin City, with increasing participation in schools and local tournaments,” said Mayor Nacional Mercado, Maasin City. “As someone who has personally experienced the joys and discipline of football as a high school varsity player, I am deeply passionate about introducing this sport to our younger generation.

This investment by DPWH, through the efforts of former DPWH Secretary, Atty. Roger Mercado, is not just about building infrastructure but about creating opportunities for our youth to discover their potential, build character, and cultivate a lifelong love for sports.”

Built by E-Sports International, the Maasin football field’s durability, playability and aesthetic design was achieved with the use of Duo Shape turf, the FIFA-preferred brand of the renowned Italian sports surfaces expert, Limonta.

Currently in the pipeline is a track oval around the football field which will also be constructed by E-Sports International. The oval track will utilize the Polytan Rekortan M performance surfaces and will be tested for the World Athletics Class 2 certification. The Polytan Rekortan M track system is the most certified track in the world, with 153 World Athletics-certified installations across the globe.

E-Sports International has built 10 FIFA-certified football fields nationwide, including the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila, University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman field in Quezon City, Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna and the Philippines’ 1st IAAF-standard track and field oval at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac for the 30th SEA Games in 2019.