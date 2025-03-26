THE Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) on Wednesday asked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to release the incentives due the national curling team that struck a historic gold in the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China last month.

POC President Abraham Tolentino said the incentives, worth P2 million as mandated by law, has not been released to the triumphant Filipino curlers Marc and Erico Pfister, Alan Frei and Benjo Delarmente, which, the former said, could affect their training for the qualifier to next year’s Winter Olympics in Italy.

“This delay is hurting the momentum of our historic gold medallist in curling in Harbin with strong consideration that the victory — a first by the country and any Southeast Asian nation in any winter sports — is our springboard to a potential gold in next year’s Winter Olympics,” said the Tagaytay City Mayor and PhilCycling chief.

“Let’s give what’s due this team because before their historic success in Harbin, they’ve been competing under the Philippine flag at their own expense and without any support from our government,” he added.

The POC had already given the team $5,000, or around P286,000, before the squad left to resume training abroad.

The Philippine Sports Commission has yet to respond to the issue as of this writing.

“I’m hoping they release incentives the soonest and avoid any delays because this may affect the team’s preparations on their campaign to qualify for the Winter Olympics,” he said. — Joey Villar