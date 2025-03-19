NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU) spiker Alyssa Solomon will remain eligible in the ongoing UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball.

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors (BMD) cleared Ms. Solomon of any conflict in the aftermath of her Korean Volleyball Federation (KVF) draft application withdrawal, according to the league’s statement on Tuesday night.

“The University Athletic Association of the Philippines Board of Managing Directors, after due deliberation, confirmed that National University student-athlete Alyssa Solomon remains eligible to compete in the UAAP,” the league stated.

“While the BMD noted that Ms. Solomon did apply and was included in the draft list of the 2025 Korean Volleyball Federation Asian Quota Draft, her subsequent action in immediately withdrawing her application allowed her to continue competing in the ongoing UAAP Season”

Ms. Solomon enlisted for the Korean league earlier this month, featuring 43 players under the 2025 Asian Quota Draft set this April.

The move, however, led to questions about her due to the existing UAAP rules that prohibit players during the season to apply for any pro league in order to retain amateur status and focus on their respective team’s campaign.

The rule, stemming from the precedent of student-athletes jumping to the pro basketball league like the PBA 10 years ago, is implemented from there on across all UAAP sports.

To dodge any repercussions though in the middle of NU’s title retention bid, Ms. Solomon this week withdrew her application with no games affected as the Korean league draft is still an initial list.

Ms. Solomon, last season’s Finals MVP, is coming off a stellar week after being named the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week with an average of 23 points as NU completed a 7-0 sweep of the first round.

“The UAAP remains committed to ensuring the integrity of its competitions and the welfare of its student-athletes,” the UAAP concluded. — John Bryan Ulanday