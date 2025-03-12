RUNNING is for everyone, including for those who cannot hear their steps.

Two of them were Mhigz Medrano and Aliyah Reese Fernando, who made the giant leap as the Philippine School for the Deaf (PSD) joined the National Milo Marathon Manila leg events for the first time.

“Running is not only for hearing people. The race is for everyone,” beamed Ms. Fernando, through a translation by her teacher Karen Samson, after completing the 3K run at the Mall of Asia Arena concert grounds in Pasay last weekend.

Aside from Mr. Medrano and Ms. Fernando, around 200 students from PSD joined the event as the delegation blazed the trail for persons with disabilities.

Mr. Medrano, for his part, finished the 5K run.

“Other people think that we’re scared to join this kind of activity but we’re not. Though it’s not noticeable with other disabilities, we finally get to join and jive. Everyone is accepted in today’s society and we’re happy for that,” smiled Mr. Medrano, a Grade 11 Technical-Vocational-Livelihood-Information and Communications Technology student.

“Running is about togetherness. There’s no pressure in running,” added Ms. Fernando, also a Grade 11 student.

Both Mr. Medrano and Ms. Fernando ran with their families and friends.

National Milo Marathon events bring together almost 20,000 runners all over the country.

“Milo is incredibly proud and honored to champion inclusivity by welcoming everyone from the PWD (persons with disabilities) community for the first time. We consider this an affirmation of our commitment to making sports accessible to all, empowering every athlete to celebrate their grit and determination to reach success,” said Milo Sports head Carlo Sampan.

“This commitment is further strengthened through our partnerships with Special Olympics, the Department of Education, and the Philippine Sports Commission, as we continue to create more opportunities for PWD athletes to thrive.”

PSD fields varsity teams in badminton, volleyball and basketball, but making the leap to running is just the beginning.

“The PSD excels in ICT but the dream of course is to be known in other fields, not only here in the Philippines but in other countries too. It’s a good start and awareness for us in sports,” said teacher Samson, who joined her students in completing their runs. — John Bryan Ulanday