Games on Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

10 a.m. – UST vs AdU (Men’s)

12 p.m. – NU vs UE (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UST vs AdU (Women’s)

4 p.m. – NU vs UE (Women’s)

SUPER ROOKIE Shaina Nitura flashed her brilliance anew as Adamson University (AdU) made short work of the listless University (UE) of the East, 25-20, 25-15, 25-12, for a quick rebound in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ms. Nitura, the former juniors MVP, delivered 18 points on 16 hits, a block and an ace along with 11 digs as the soaring Falcons gained a piece of the second spot at 2-1 with idle University of the Philippines.

The Lady Falcons needed only 72 minutes to score the straight-set romp with Ms. Nitura registering her third straight double-digit game for an early Rookie of the Year and MVP campaign bid.

In a smooth collegiate transition so far since anchoring Adamson’s first UAAP girls’ volleyball title last year via a 14-0 sweep, Ms. Nitura first reset the UAAP rookie record with 33 points in a comeback debut win against Ateneo before firing 16 in a 3-0 defeat to De La Salle University.

Backstopping her this time were Frances Mordi and May Ann Nuique with 11 and nine points, respectively. Juris Anne Clare Manuel provided 13 digs while playmaker Felicity Sagaysay manufactured 15 sets laced by two points.

Ranged against the winless Lady Warriors, the Lady Falcons encountered a little challenge in the first set but proved too much to handle in the next two frames, where they blitzed to quick double-digit leads heading home.

Nessa Bangayan (11) and KC Cepada (10) paced the Lady Warriors, who tripped to their third straight loss ahead of a tough assignment against reigning champion and unbeaten National University (3-0), also on Saturday.

In the men’s division, Adamson (1-2) notched its first win against UE (0-3), 27-29, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17, while the University of Santo Tomas (2-1) – even without injured MVP Josh Ybañez – stunned La Salle (1-2), 25-21, 25-20, 25-16. — John Bryan Ulanday