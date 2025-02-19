Games on Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – UST vs UE (men)

11 a.m. – UST vs UE (women)

3 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (men)

5 p.m. – DLSU vs AdU (women)

DEFENDING champion National University (NU) clobbered Ateneo de Manila University, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15, and zoomed to an early lead in the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Lady Bulldogs encountered fiery resistance in the first set but dominated the next two to bite their second straight win for a solo lead in the first round of their title retention bid.

NU has yet to yield a single set in a pristine campaign so far, having dismantled closest rival De La Salle University with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 in only 90 minutes in the opening weekend.

Against Ateneo that it had beaten for the seventh straight match since 2022 when they completed a sweet 16-0 sweep to end a 65-year title drought, the Lady Bulldogs needed only 79 minutes.

“It’s a total team effort hopefully, will improve during our next games,” said coach Sherwin Meneses, looking to weave his magic in the collegiate play as well while concurrently steering the ship for Creamline’s dynasty in the Philippine Volleball League.

A balanced attack indeed it was for the Jhocson spikers, with Alyssa Solomon, Season 86’s Finals MVP, taking the cudgels from reigning Season MVP Bella Belen this time around with 12 points on 10 hits.

Another seasoned spiker in Vange Alinsug backstopped Solomon with 10 points on eight hits laced by five digs as Ms. Belen scattered nine points, seven receptions and five digs.

NU nearly absorbed an upset in the first set as Ateneo, even without two key players due to injury, refused to go down without a fight by striking to within 22-23 only for Ms. Alinsug to take over with back-to-back hammers.

That proved to be the last stand for the Blue Eagles, being left in the dust with early eight-point deficits in the next two sets to drop their second straight match.

Lyann de Guzman, AC Miner and Alexia Montoro scored nine apiece as Ateneo, sans Geezel Tsunashima (broken left shin) and JLo Delos Santos (torn left ACL), stayed winless after a debut meltdown against Adamson 25-21, 25-20, 12-25, 15-25, 12-15.

In the men’s division, four-peat champion NU (2-0) staved off Ateneo (1-1), in a gritty 23-25, 26-24, 27-25, 29-27 win. It’s the Bulldogs’ 10th straight win over the Blue Eagles since 2018, behind a potent offense led by Leo Ordiales’ 14 points. — John Bryan Ulanday