Games on Thursday

(SSC-R Gym)

9 a.m. – AU vs CSB (men/women)

1 p.m. – EAC vs LPU (women/men)

COLLEGE OF ST. BENILDE (CSB) launches its ambitious four-peat feat bid as it clashes with a familiar foe in Arellano University (AU) in Thursday’s start of NCAA Season 100 volleyball at the San Sebastian College Gym.

The Lady Blazers will come in as the heavy favorites after having swept their way to three straight crowns and staying unbeaten in their last 40 outings including some from the pandemic-shortened season five years ago.

Interestingly, CSB, mentored by Jerry Yee, will clash with an AU team that also snared a three-peat prior to the former’s reign of terror.

But unlike in the past few seasons, the Lady Blazers will be without four of the key cogs to their dynastic rule, setter and last year’s MVP Cloanne Mondonedo, Michelle Gamit, Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa who have all moved on to ZUS Coffee in the pros.

And that would mean more heavy lifting from the likes of former MVP Micah Go, Wielyn Estoque, Corrine Apostol, Jessa Dorog and Zam Nolasco among others.

Standing in the way of CSB’s dream four-peat is last year’s runner-up Lyceum of the Philippines University, which will try to set in motion its own championship campaign as it tackles Emilio Aguinaldo College at 1 p.m. — Joey Villar