GILAS PILIPINAS got the ball rolling for its buildup for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Nationals, including overseas-based Dwight Ramos and AJ Edu, entered their usual hub at the Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna to spend the next two days reconnecting and familiarizing with coach Tim Cone’s system again after their last gig in November.

While Justin Brownlee and new addition Troy Rosario were given a breather to recover from blister and knee issues, respectively, Gilas called up Barangay Ginebra young guns Ralph Cu and RJ Abarrientos to provide warm bodies at Inspire.

On Thursday, the Gilas regulars, Messrs. Brownlee and Rosario among them, are set to leave for Doha, where they are booked for the next part of the preparations highlighted by a pocket tournament against Qatar, Lebanon and Egypt from Feb. 14 to 16.

Meralco’s Chris Newsome will join them in the Qatari capital once he’s done with Wednesday’s East Asia Super League road game against the New Taipei Kings in Taiwan. Carl Tamayo will fly in from Korea, where he’s plying his trade.

Mr. Cone expects the Doha trip to prepare Kai Sotto-less Nationals for back-to-back away outings in the Qualifiers against Chinese Taipei on Feb. 20 and New Zealand three days later.

The Pinoys dribblers will aim to complete a six-game sweep of the Qualifiers in a bid to secure a high seeding in the Asia Cup tournament proper in August. — Olmin Leyba