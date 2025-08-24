FILIPINAS stalwart and Kaya FC-Iloilo skipper Hali Long is joining Thai club BGC-College of Asian Scholars on loan for the AFC Women’s Champions League.

Ms. Long, MVP of the PFF Women’s League, is expected to bring her vast experience, leadership and defensive prowess to the CAS as it duels with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, Nasaf of host Uzbekistan and APF of Nepal in Group B of the WCL preliminaries.

This marks Ms. Long’s second appearance in Asia’s premier club women’s football tournament, having captained the Kaya Women’s in the inaugural edition in 2024–2025.

Ms. Long and Co. logged two draws, including 0-0 against CAS, and a loss for third in their group, missing out on the quarterfinals.

This year, Kaya’s rival Stallion Laguna, as PFF Women’s Cup ruler, is representing the Philippines in the WCL.

Stallion, which is bannered by national team vets Olivia and Chandler McDaniel, is competing in Group A against home squad ISPE of Myanmar, Strykers of Guam and Khovd Western of Mongolia.

The Laguna-based lady booters make their debut tonight against Khovd at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon while Long and CAS kick off their bid on the same night versus Al Nassr over at the Markaziy Stadium in the southern Uzbek city of Qarshi. — Olmin Leyba