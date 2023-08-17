IT’S TIME for Jordan Clarkson and Gilas Pilipinas to play ball against fellow FIBA World Cup (WC)-gearing squads.

The Nationals face Ivory Coast tonight in a closed-door tune-up at the PhilSports Arena that serves as Mr. Clarkson’s first action gig since entering camp while kicking off Gilas’ three-game final test before Friday’s WC opening.

After the Ivorians, the Filipino dribblers are booked for similar pre-tournament duels with Montenegro and Mexico on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes said it is by design that Mr. Clarkson and Co. are tackling against the three squads from different continents a few days before their actual battle against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy.

“The way we structured the tune-up games is a replica of the teams that we’re going to play — European, African and Latin/South American teams,” Mr. Reyes said recently in The Game on One Sports.

“Those are the teams we’re going to face in the actual World Cup so we made sure that we mimic the kind of competition. And in fact, even the schedule, we tried to make it as close as possible to what we’ll actually face in the World Cup.”

Ivory Coast, which will compete in Group G in the Jakarta side of the competition, will stand in for its African rival, Angola. Europe’s Montenegro and Americas’ Mexico, which are bracketed together in Group D at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena, will approximate the styles of the Italians and the Dominicans, respectively.

Gilas aims to make the most of the three pre-WC matches to squeeze in valuable playtime for Mr. Clarkson and his 15 teammates in the last seven days before tipoff.

It may also be the last chance of the pool members to pitch for their inclusion in the Final 12.

“These games will solidify the coaches’ mind on the Final 12,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio.

Gilas’ Dirty Dozen will be named on or before Wednesday, the Fiba’s final deadline for submission of rosters in the Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 basketball showpiece.

First up for the Nationals are Karl Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic on Friday at the Philippine Arena followed by Angola on the 27th and Italy on the 29th, both at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. — Olmin Leyba