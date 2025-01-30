STRONG Group Athletics (SGA) drubbed Amman United of Jordan, 84-75, to complete a group sweep in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship on Thursday at the Al Nasr Club.

American import Malachi Richardson led the way this time around as the Philippine contingent wiped out Group A with a 4-0 slate en route to the quarterfinals.

SGA, eyeing to avenge its runner-up finish last year, takes on Sharjah SC of the host United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a knockout set-to at 1 a.m. (Manila time) on Friday for a seat in the Final Four against either Tunisia or Amman United anew.

Mr. Richardson, after taking a backseat in the first three games, broke out with 24 points on six triples in only 29 minutes of play to banner SGA’s gritty victory.

Chris McCullough scattered 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals while local ace Rhenz Abando had 12 points.

Head coach Charles Tiu hardly needed the services of former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who played only five minutes for two points, three rebounds and a block in preparation for the knockout rounds.

SGA traded haymakers with Amman in the first half before breaking away in the third quarter bridging the payoff period, where it built a 70-53 gap capped by Mr. Abando’s thunderous slam on its way to the win.

Prior to Amman, SGA beat the UAE national team, 99-91, host Al Nasr, 99-87 and Lebanon’s Beirut First, 85-78.

Meanwhile, Zamboanga Valientes (0-4) bowed to Tunisia, 95-59, to finish winless in Group B en route to elimination.

Sam Deguara (16), Nic Cabañero (14) and Prince Caperal (13) were the only bright spots for the Valientes, who previously folded to Sharjah SC, 97-82, Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli, 107-84, and Lebanon’s Sagesse, 90-65. — John Bryan Ulanday