ONE of the most iconic standouts from host University of the Philippines (UP) will electrify the opening ceremony of the highly-anticipated 87th Season of the UAAP on Sept. 7 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Legendary original Pilipino music rock band The Eraserheads, which was founded at the UP Diliman campus in 1989, has been announced as the UAAP opening headliner in a rare reunion to throw it back in time with the new era music fans from the eight of the country’s premier universities.

Paying tribute to their alma mater, Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raymund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala performing in front of the new generation champions the UAAP Season 87’s theme of “Stronger, Better, Together.”

“We’re happy that the Eraserheads are going to share their magic with the UAAP as we start Season 87,” said UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) Dir. Bo Perasol.

“They reached the top, disbanded, reunited, and now, full circle na sila sa homecoming nila sa UP and sa UAAP. They are true music icons and legends and our national pride.”

UP’s announcement of The Eraserheads’ guesting came on the heels of the music icons’ reception of the Gawad Oblation Award — the highest distinction that UP bestows on its alumni for their significant contributions and extraordinary service — last week at the Diliman campus.

Besides the Eraserheads, the UAAP opening ceremony will feature other famous artists and top notch performers who will bring the theme of Stronger, Better, Together to life.

It also followed the inaugural EsportsTournament of the UAAP last week in Ateneo to formally kick off the 87th Season.

But before the band serenades the fans with their timeless hits like “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Ligaya,” “Magasin” and “With A Smile,” UP will officially kick start the countdown to the season with a visit to seven other universities to gift them with a symbolic, LED-lit torch like the Olympic Flame.

All schools have also been invited to interpret the season theme with artworks of their own in “The Unity Wall” to be displayed during games. Pep rallies then follow suit starting with Univeristy of the East on Aug. 28, Ateneo and Far Eastern University on Aug. 30, National University and UP on Sep. 3, De La Salle and UST on Sep. 4, and Adamson on Sep. 5 before the opening.

Separate tickets will be sold for the Opening Ceremony and the first basketball game between the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sept. 7 that will tip off later in the day. Tickets will be available at Ticketnet. — John Bryan Ulanday.