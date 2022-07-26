UNBEATEN Wangs Basketball @26-Letran aims to shore up its drive for an outright semifinal berth while second-running Marinerong Pilipino and Apex Fuel-San Sebastian eye to stay within striking distance against separate foes in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Still unblemished at 3-0, the Knights riding on an 11-day break take on EcoOil-La Salle at 1 p.m. with hopes of boosting their bid for one of the two automatic semis slots.

The mission is the same for the Skippers (3-1) and the Golden Stags (3-1), currently in joint second place, when they collide with AMA Online (0-4) and Centro Escolar U (2-2) at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Letran, the back-to-back NCAA champion, last played more than a week ago after a close 70-64 win over Marinero and could march into duel with a stronger unit with the possible availability of aces Rhenz Abando and Fran Yu.

Mr. Abando played for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup while Mr. Yu nursed a sickness to miss the early goings of Letran’s campaign.

For Marinero and San Sebastian, they will deal with different inspirations to sustain drives for a Top Two finish as the Skippers lost stalwart Jollo Go after his PBA promotion with Blackwater.

The Golden Stags, meanwhile, strung three straight victories to catch up with Marinero at No. 2. — John Bryan Ulanday