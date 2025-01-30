Prior to the start of the Sixers’ homestand against the Lakers the other day, Paris Olympics teammates Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis shared some laughs in the sidelines. Perhaps they were exchanging pleasantries about the current state of their fitness; the former was about to miss his 12th straight game and 33rd overall in the 2024-25 season, while the latter, seemingly healthier of late, was a mere night removed from posting a dominant 42-23 performance.

As things developed, Davis was out of the match for good after burning rubber for just 10 seconds short of 10 minutes due to an abdominal strain. By that time, the Lakers had already seen their double-digit advantage whittled down to three points. And without him, they had little to no chance of clinging to it. Forget that the Sixers were missing six warm bodies, Embiid and fellow starter Paul George included. From their vantage point, they were simply giving up too much sans their leading scorer and defensive anchor.

True enough, the Sixers made the most of the grand opportunity Davis’ absence provided them. With reigning Most Improved Player awardee Tyrese Maxey putting on a clinic, they posted a whopping 48 markers in the second quarter to claim a lead that would subsequently balloon to as much as 25. So dominant were they in the middle periods that the final canto was reduced to an afterthought. The Lakers had no chance, not with a flawed roster even at full strength, and not with 40-year-old LeBron James able to summon the required energy only in spurts.

The Sixers would go on to claim victory by 14, extending a modest winning run to three games and staying within striking distance of a play-in slot. For the snakebitten red, white, and blue, there was more good news; Embiid’s convalescence appeared to be progressing well, with a return to action coming sooner rather than later. Then again, projecting when the former Michael Jordan Trophy holder would suit up has become a crapshoot. Not for nothing has he missed 400 out of 846 outings since being taken third overall in the 2014 draft. In the meantime, they will have to keep relying on Maxey to keep them afloat.

As for the Lakers, some trepidation is in store; they’re keeping their fingers crossed Davis’ reevaluation in a week will provide positive results. In the interim, they’ll be facing the Wizards, Knicks, and Clippers. How they’ll fare is anybody’s guess, especially since they’re decidedly below par on the road. In other words, it’ll be the same old, same old for them as they head into the trade deadline — believing they’re contenders when they’re actually not, or not yet.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.