No matter the perspective, Klay Thompson’s continued inability to secure a contract that he wants is a reflection on the Warriors’ commitment to keep tight rein on their finances. Even as they have publicly professed a desire to bring him back to the fold, owner Joe Lacob’s directive for them to exercise fiscal prudence gives them little wiggle room for negotiation. Restrictive provisions under the new Collective Bargaining Agreement all but prevent them from presenting to him a deal bigger than that which they already offered as an extension last year.

Considering that Thompson immediately rejected the Warriors’ two-year, $48-million tender, it’s fair to note that he’s angling for bigger bucks, and for a longer term. Whether or not he deserves to do so depends on how much value is placed on past contributions. On one hand, he was critical to their four championships. On the other, he’s clearly on the downside as a 13-year veteran with a history of injuries. And, no, it doesn’t help his cause any that he laid an egg in the play-in tournament last April; he made zero of 10 shots from the field in 32 minutes of a rout that subsequently had them missing the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

Make no mistake. Thompson has a right to test the waters in free agency. The fact that he unfollowed the Warriors and scrubbed references to them on social media underscores just how determined he is to seek the numbers he believes approximates his worth. Unfortunately, the flipside does not paint a rosy picture. Owing to a confluence of factors, the market does not seem to have a taker for him. Even the Magic, who have a definite need for a veteran presence to guide cornerstone Paolo Banchero, don’t appear willing to meet his demands.

At this point, Thompson and the Warriors are headed for Splitsville. Not including the hold on him and the $30 million option they have on Chris Paul, they’re already $2 million over the salary cap with 10 players signed. This means that they have a little less than $30 million to apportion for him and the remainder of the roster. And even though the terms he aims for also aren’t available elsewhere, the less-than-ideal manner in which talks have unfolded may well spur him to leave in any case.

Time heals wounds, to be sure, and Thompson will inevitably get his flowers from the Warriors. In the meantime, they have a business to run and a title to go after. And if he isn’t prepared to accept their way, then there’s nothing else he can do but head for the highway.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.