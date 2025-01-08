GILAS PILIPINAS’ worst fears became a reality as big man Kai Sotto was diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) that has forced him out of action for a lengthy period.

Mr. Sotto, a vital cog in the Nationals’ spotless 4-0 record in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers (ACQ) last year, vowed to come back stronger from this unfortunate episode.

“The worst way to start the year, might be the darkest day of my basketball career, when I was told I tore my ACL,” said Mr. Sotto, who sustained the injury on his left leg last Sunday in the Koshigawa Alphas’ 77-79 loss to SeaHorses Mikawa in the Japan B.League.

“Tough to let this one sink in. I appreciate all the love and support everyone has given me these past few days. I know God has a better plan for me and we just have to keep going.”

That’s the same mindset for the Nationals, who will patiently wait for the 22-year-old slotman to heal and regain his top form at the right time.

“I’m heartbroken for him, but Kai (Sotto) is still young and has a lot of basketball ahead of him,” Gilas coach Tim Cone told The STAR on Wednesday.

“We will try to soldier on without him while he rehabs. Without doubt, he is worth the wait and we will await his return with great anticipation,” added Mr. Cone.

Neither Mr. Sotto nor the Alphas stated how long he’d be out but normally, ACL injuries take six to nine months, depending on several factors.

This means the 7-foot-3 slotman won’t be in harness for the Nationals’ assignments in the third and final window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand next month.

In all likelihood, he won’t be available too for the Asian tournament proper set Aug. 5 to 7 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Sotto leaves big shoes to fill for the Gilas frontliners led by June Mar Fajardo and alternate Japeth Aguilar. Mr. Sotto accounted for 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 blocks in the Nationals’ four winning appearances in ACQ.

Mr. Cone had previously said Mr. Aguilar would be tapped to take Mr. Sotto’s spot. — Olmin Leyba