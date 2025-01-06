GILAS PILIPINAS is hoping for the best for big man Kai Sotto but is ready for any eventuality.

Mr. Sotto hurt his left knee last Sunday in the Koshigaya Alphas’ 77-79 loss to the Mikawa Seahorses in the Japan B.League, triggering fears the injury might force him out of action, too, for the Nationals’ FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers Window 3 matches against Chinese Taipei and New Zealand next month.

Gilas is closely monitoring the situation of Mr. Sotto. Worse case, there’s always veteran Japeth Aguilar to step in for the 7-foot-3 star.

“That’s why we have Japeth (Aguilar),” Gilas coach Tim Cone said.

“Japeth (Aguilar) is there to replace any of the bigs that we have. And if you can tell me there’s another big out there that matches Japeth’s size and ability, then I’ll be happy to look at him.”

“And we have Mason Amos to fortify us if we lose someone like Jamie (Malonzo) or one of the other guards,” he added.

Despite the constant threat of injury, Mr. Cone said he’s sticking to his “small” group of 12 regulars plus two alternates.

“The preparation time is so limited. You really have to make the most of that time. We can’t afford to try and teach 18, 19, or 20 players and get them into rhythm. We need to keep the roster tight so we can maximize our preparation,” he explained. — Olmin Leyba