IN a testament to the power of community and personal achievement, Garmin hosted the first-ever Garmin Run Asia Series in Manila.

With the theme “From Zero to Hero,” the series has inspired thousands across Asia to step out of their comfort zones and challenge themselves to set new personal bests. Held at the scenic Filinvest Events Grounds in Alabang, the event drew an impressive number of more than 7,000 runners, from beginners to seasoned athletes, uniting them in a celebration of health, fitness, and their love for running.

The journey to the Garmin Run Asia Series began months earlier through a 10-week running training program in September offered by the Garmin Run Club. More than just a lead-up to the event, the Garmin Run Club represents Garmin’s commitment to fostering a culture of health, fitness, and continuous improvement through science-backed training programs, state-of-the-art technology, and an inspiring community of runners.

Participants had the opportunity to train with the best running coaches in the industry, including coach Miguel Aldeguer of EZRC, coach Patrick Rubin of Run with Pat, coach Nylah Bautista of NewBound Triathlon Coaching, and coach Ken Mendola of WeKenRun at various locations in the metro as they built their endurance for the coming race.

The Garmin Run in Manila featured three race distances — 5 km (kilometers), 10 km, and 21 km — allowing participants of all skill levels to challenge themselves and achieve new personal bests. This event marked the debut of the Garmin Run Asia Series in the Philippines, a regional initiative spanning key countries in Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.