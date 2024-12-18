A CHAMPIONSHIP paired with runner-up finish in back-to-back seasons is just the beginning for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Tigresses.

Head coach Haydee Ong encouraged her wards to keep their heads up on the heels of a heartbreaking defeat in the UAAP Season 87 women’s basketball finals and shift their eyes to a serious redemption next year.

“Unfortunately, we fell short, but again, I am so proud of my girls for this season,” said Ms. Ong.

Santo Tomas ended National University’s (NU) seven-year reign in Season 86 for its first title in 17 years but fell short of defending its crown with a 78-73 loss in Game 3 over the weekend at the jam-packed Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For Ms. Ong, nothing was lost though as Tigresses proved their mettle as a title contender for the years ahead that could be at par with the once unbeatable NU program.

“With regards where we are against NU, I think UST to be competitive every season and I’m so proud of that,” said Ms. Ong, who turned the Tigresses into a consistent Final Four squad with now back-to-back finals appearances.

But more than that, Ms. Ong takes pride and honor in being part of the rise of women’s basketball starring her very own Santo Tomas against the gold standard that is NU.

One indication of it was the growing crowd of women’s basketball, especially in the finale on top of the heated competition marked by back-to-back three-game series duels only decided in the final seconds.

“Number one, I’m happy because of the impact that we’ve created with the UST-NU rivalry for the women’s community. Now that UST and NU have set the bar for women’s basketball, all of the schools as well are doing the same thing in uplifting their women’s program,” beamed Ms. Ong.

“I am an advocate for women empowerment in women basketball. I am so happy that every season, all the teams are leveling up their skills and program for women’s basketball.” — John Bryan Ulanday