CHRISTINE HALLASGO and Army standout Richard Salaño triumphed the 42K event of the Milo Marathon during its final leg in Cagayan de Oro City. In recognition of their extraordinary grit, discipline, and perseverance, the two were awarded the prestigious titles of Milo Marathon Queen and King and secured the honor of representing the Philippines at the 2025 Sydney Marathon.

Determined to defend her crown first claimed in 2020, Southeast Asian (SEA) Games bronze medalist Ms. Hallasgo outclassed her fiercest competitors after finishing at 02:59:29, only a minute away from Artjoy Torregosa of Agusan del Norte who clocked in at 3:00:28. Maricar Camacho completed the top three cast of the women’s division with the time of 03:08:21.

In the men’s division, the event saw a dramatic twist as Richard Salaño clinched his first Milo Marathon King title with the time of 02:26:29, surpassing top bet Sonny Wagdos who was in the lead of the race but finished fourth with a time of 02:29:39. SEA Games gold medalist Arlan Arbois, Jr. landed second place with the time of 02:26:38, while General Santos-native Eduard Flores placed third with the time of 02:27:34.

The National Finals marked a historic feat this year with over 12,600 participants from all over the region.