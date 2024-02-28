MILO MARATHON is set to energize Filipinos from North to South

Milo is gearing up to continue its legacy of fostering a culture of fitness and excellence in the Philippines with the highly anticipated National Milo Marathon.

Save the date for 15 exciting legs in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao starting April 7 in Laoag, Batangas, and Mandaue — all of which will be happening simultaneously to kick off the National Milo Marathon

Milo invites all Filipino runners, families, athletes, and kids to lace up their running shoes and be a part of the National Milo Marathon! You can sign up now via https://www.milo.com.ph/national-milo-marathon starting Feb. 12, 2024.