THE City of Pasig has been named the new overall champion in the official list of winning medals to complete the 2024 edition of the Batang Pinoy National Championships held in Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

Pasig City collected 105 golds, 64 silvers and 116 bronzes to become the new overall champion in Batang Pinoy and cut off four consecutive wins in the Baguio City championship tournament for all young people under the age of 17.

Pasig has sent a total of 771 athletes to swimming, winning 11 golds, 9 silvers and 11 bronzes for 31 medals while it also collected more golds in 29 other sports to cut a few straight second places in the title stripped City of Baguio.

Former champion Baguio City came second with 92-72-89 (gold-silver-bronze) for a total of 253 medals while Quezon City came third with 59-55-53=167 medals. Davao City is fourth with 39-44-37=120 and General Santos City is fifth with 36-30-40=106 medals.

The City of Pasig will bring home P5 million incentive to become champion while P4 million for Baguio. Quezon City has P3 million while P2 million for Davao. General Santos has P1 million.

Baguio City Sports Administration chief Gaudencio Jimenez Gonzales said he was grateful for being second after he surpassed their medal winning last year.

“It was a good fight. We have a medal output higher than last year with 82 golds, 52 silvers, 59 bronzes: 193 total,” Mr. Gonzales said.

“Whatever the result is or whether we come second this year and fail to win the 5-peat Overall Championship we are still happy and proud because we know that Team Baguio fought until the last day of the game with Team Pasig which has been ranked first from the start,” Mr. Gonzales said.