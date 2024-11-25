Games on Tuesday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Capital1

6:30 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Nxled

PLDT shoots for the solo lead while Capital1 aims for a first victory as the two tackle each other Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters are currently in a logjam for first place with the four-peat-seeking Creamline Cool Smashers and the Cignal HD Spikers on immaculate 2-0 records but a win in their 4 p.m. duel with the Solar Spikers would resend them alone on top.

The Solar Spikers, for their part, have dropped their first two outings — the first a five-set defeat to the Chery Tiggo Crossovers and the other a four-set loss to the Choco Mucho Flying Titans — and should go all out to snare that first win.

PLDT is expecting a tough showdown against a much-improved Capital1 side.

“Angat na level ng liga, lahat.”

Savannah Davison will be the player to watch again for PLDT after a masterful 28-point effort in that 27-25, 25-22, 25-23 win over Galeries Tower a week back.

Choco Mucho, meanwhile, shoots for a third win in four outings as it tangles with Nxled (0-2) at 6:30 p.m. — Joey Villar