All eyes were on the Celtics and Cavaliers as they did battle in Group play of the NBA Cup the other day. On one side were the defending champions, armed with an 11-3 slate that belied their dominance; all losses were by six points or less, with one dealt on overtime and the other by the slimmest of margins. On the other were the league leaders, sporting a pristine 14-0 record that underscored their capacity to be better collectively than the sum of their individual parts. All and sundry expected a humdinger at the Garden, and, as things turned out, all and sundry were rewarded accordingly.

To be sure, the Celtics asserted themselves early on, and appeared to be well positioned for victory at the half. The 19,156-strong TD Garden was rocking, and certainly buoyed the green and white to stay sharp in the third period. That said, the Cavaliers refused to give up even with the large deficit in hostile territory; as they did throughout their unbeaten run, they simply treated the match a sequence at a time. They made quick decisions, big or small, and continued to play to their strengths regardless of the score and despite their erstwhile inability to generate success.

Soon enough, what looked to be a blowout compelled even the Celtics’ diehard fans to stay on the edge of their seats. The Cavaliers’ comeback was on, and they managed to whittle the deficit — which grew to as many as 21 — down to five heading into the final canto. What ensued was a battle that looked more like one deep into the playoffs than a fifth into the regular season. The hosts were bent on protecting home turf, and the visitors saw fit to rise to the challenge.

In the end, the Celtics prevailed, a reflection of added experience delivering under pressure. All the same, the Cavaliers proved that they deserve to be counted among the NBA elite. And, what’s more, they underscored their primacy by running roughshod over the Pelicans yesterday. Under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, they’re playing fast, loose, and, most importantly, free — and the results have been nothing short of remarkable. Able to hold their end on both sides of the court, opponents would do well not to underestimate them. They’re for real, period.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.