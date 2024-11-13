Games on Saturday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

8 a.m. – UE vs Ateneo (women)

10 a.m. – UP vs FEU (women)

12 p.m. – UST vs AdU (women)

2 p.m. – UP vs FEU (men)

6:30 p.m. – UST vs AdU (men)

ALSO-RAN National University (NU) snapped reigning champion De La Salle University’s (DLSU) nine-game winning streak, 63-54, for a graceful exit in the UAAP Season 87 men’s basketball on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Bulldogs, following back-to-back Final Four appearances, caught the biggest fish on the way out in a surprise early elimination to finish the dismal season marred by injuries on a high at 5-9.

PJ Palacielo and Jake Figueroa showed the way with 16 and 14 points, respectively, as the Bulldogs won three of their last four games for a strong finish after a season-ending injury of import Mo Diassana in the opener that spelled doom in their campaign the rest of the way.

NU last week also stunned host University of the Philippines, 67-47, for a pair of victories against last year’s finalists, getting a much-needed fuel to gear up for redemption in Season 88.

NU back in the first round was the first team to give La Salle a run for its own money in a gallant 78-75 defeat, where Mr. Diassana suffered a season-ending injury that snowballed to the team’s struggle.

But the Bulldogs, even without their prized Malian anchor, were not to be denied this time around in silencing the potent Green Archers’ offense to only seven points in the telling third-quarter masterclass heading home.

Mike Phillips hauled down 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists plus a steal and a block in a non-bearing match for the Green Archers, who already sealed the No. 1 seed and a twice-to-beat advantage at 12-2.

Kevin Quiambao, who’s set to play for Gilas Pilipinas next week in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, had six points, five rebounds and seven assists, while Raven Gonzales (9) and Henry Agunanne (8-15) threw in help but to no avail as La Salle’s streak ended heading into the semifinals.

In women’s basketball, former seven-peat champion NU zeroed in on a sweep with a 72-63 win over La Salle (4-9) for a 13-0 slate in a serious redemption tour. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

NU 63 – Palacielo 16, Figueroa 14, Garcia 8, Manansala 6, Padrones 5, Enriquez 5, Yu 3, Jumamoy 3, Dela Cruz 2, Lim 1, Santiago 0, Tulabut 0, Francisco 0, Parks 0.

La Salle 54 – M. Phillips 18, Gonzales 9, Agunanne 8, Quiambao 6, Ramiro 4, David 3, Macalalag 2, Gollena 2, Marasigan 1, Dungo 1, Austria 0, Konov 0, Alian 0.

Quarter scores: 17-17, 38-32, 47-39, 63-54.