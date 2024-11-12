Games on Wednesday

(PhilSports Arena)

6:10 p.m. – San Miguel Beer vs Taoyuan Pauian Pilots

8:10 p.m. – Meralco vs Busan KCC Egis

PBA CHAMPS San Miguel Beer and Meralco aim to bounce back as they host separate rivals in the East Asia Super League’s “Clash of Champions Manila” double-header on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

The Beermen (0-1), the reigning PBA Commissioner’s Cup titlist, seek this objective against P. League+’s Taoyuan Pauian Pilots (1-0) in their Group A duel at 6:10 p.m.

The PBA Philippine Cup kingpin Bolts (1-1), for their part, target the pull-around versus Korea’s Busan KCC Egis (0-1) at 8:10 p.m. over in Group B.

The Bolts have mixed results in their first two assignments in the continental league, beating expansion team Macau Black Bears in the Oct. 2 opener at home before yielding to the Ryukyu Golden Kings in Okinawa, 74-77, two weeks later.

With beloved import Allen Durham retiring after their last road assignment, the Bolts signed up 6-foot-9 Akil Mitchell.

Mr. Mitchell is expected to make his Meralco debut and join forces with fellow reinforcement DJ Kennedy, ace guard Chris Newsome, naturalized player Ange Kouame and Chris Banchero in the home gig.

Meanwhile, the Beermen return to EASL play after losing to Korea’s Suwon KT Sonicboom, 81-87, in Match Day 1.

June Mar Fajardo, riding high on his record-extending 11th Best Player of the Conference, and Marcio Lassiter, fresh from soaring to No. 1 in PBA’s all-time three-pointers made, and imports EJ Anosike and Quincy Miller are determined to bring SMB to victory this time around. — Olmin Leyba