COLLEGE of St. Benilde (CSB) coach Charles Tiu is adamant that for them to realistically contend, it would need to show it on paper.

They have been doing it thus far and will have a chance to do more as the Blazers try to move closer from claiming a precious twice-to-beat Final Four bonus with a win over a slumping Letran on Friday in NCAA Season 100 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

“Getting that twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four is one way to gauge how far we’ve gone,” said Mr. Tiu.

CSB has been untouchable at the helm especially in the second round where it has won all its first five games there including a 61-56 win over University of Perpetual Help last Oct. 30 that hiked its total to a league-best 12-2. — Joey Villar