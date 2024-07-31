Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

1 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Cignal

3 p.m. — Capital1 vs Choco Mucho

5 p.m. — ZUS vs Akari

CIGNAL and Akari aim to stay unbeaten and atop Pool B as they battle Petro Gazz and ZUS Coffee, respectively, Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Unbeaten in three starts, the HD Spikers and the Chargers gun for win No. 4 with the former tackling the Angels (1-2) at 1 p.m. and the latter clashing with Thunderbelles (0-3) in the finale of a three-game offering at 5 p.m.

The only other duel of the day pits Capital1 Solar (1-2) versus Choco Mucho (1-2) at 3 p.m.

Venezuelan MJ Perez is expected to lead the way anew for Cignal after dropping 23 points in a 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13 win over Capital1 Solar Saturday that preserved its pristine record.

Ms. Perez said they’re still working to get to where they want to be. “We still haven’t reached our peak, we have to work hard to get there,” she said.

For Akari, it has rode on the sustained excellence of American Oluoma Okaro, whose 31-point juggernaut helped the fledgling franchise to a shock, come-from-behind 23-25, 21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 16-14 triumph over Petro Gazz also Saturday.

Ms. Okaro’s numbers have been eye-popping of late as she averaged a league-high 28.33 points a game. — Joey Villar