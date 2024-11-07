LANCOMBE, Canada — The Philippine curling team remains undefeated and secured first place in the B-Division by beating Kazakhstan in the final. The triumph paves the way for the team to move up to the A-Division and brings them a step closer to competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. The victories in the preliminary round against Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Puerto Rico already demonstrated the team’s strong teamwork. In the semi-final against Hong Kong, the team mastered a hard-fought victory and in the final against Kazakhstan, they triumphed with confidence on Saturday afternoon. With their promotion to the A-Division, team Philippines will now face the best curling teams in the world. This new challenge opens up the possibility of qualifying for the 2026 Olympics in two (pre-)qualifying tournaments.