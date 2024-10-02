FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PESO), the official National Sports Association for Esports in the country, have collaborated to provide world-class travel arrangements for Sibol, the Philippines’ national esports team. Sibol competed in the inaugural China-ASEAN Esports Competition (CAEC) in Nanning.

Sibol MLBB was composed of reigning MLBB women’s world champions Smart Omega Empress, while Sibol HOK was represented by Team Boom.

This partnership marked the first time that Philippine Airlines partnered with PESO to fly national esports athletes. PAL flew Sibol’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Honor of Kings (HOK) teams, along with their support crew and media representatives, to China for the China-ASEAN Esports Competition.

“PAL is delighted to have partnered with Sibol in their journey to showcase Filipino esports talent on the global stage. Our commitment was to provide exceptional travel comfort and safety, ensuring Team Sibol arrived at the competition ready to compete at their best,” PAL Marketing Vice-President Alvin Miranda said.

“PAL’s support made a significant difference for our athletes. PESO is thankful for the support that they provided. They ensured that our athletes arrived comfortably with the confidence and focus needed to excel on the international stage,” PESO Executive Director Marlon Marcelo said.

The inaugural China-ASEAN Esports Competition was the highlight of the China-ASEAN Esports Industry Week. The event had a prize pool of RMB180,000, with RMB90,000 pot per gaming title. The two regions of China and Southeast Asia represent two of the world’s largest esports hubs. National teams from all ASEAN member states and China were invited to participate in the inaugural event.