Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

6:10 p.m. – San Miguel vs. Suwon KT Sonicboom

8:10 p.m. – Meralco vs. Macau Black Bears

SAN MIGUEL BEER (SMB) and Meralco set out to fly the Philippine flag and give home fans a winning performance as they launch their campaigns in the East Asia Super League (EASL) on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

The Beermen defend home ground and Filipino pride versus Korean side Suwon KT Sonicboom at 6:10 p.m. in their Group A clash, while the Bolts seek the same against the Macau Black Bears in Group B at 8:10 p.m. as the PBA champs feature in a double-header treat ushering in Season 2.

“It’s going to be one big show,” Banjo Albano, VP for business development and head of EASL Philippines said of the 2024-25 season kickoff during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

“It’s the first time we’re doing it in Manila and we know how much Filipinos love the game of basketball. It’s not only an honor but more of an obligation to host the games here in Manila. We felt Manila is the best place to kick off the new season.”

Reigning Commissioner’s Cup holder San Miguel beefed up its talent-laden crew in the ongoing Governors’ Cup led by import Anosik and Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez with former NBA player Quincy Miller for the home-and-away EASL competition.

For its part, the reigning Philippine Cup kingpin Bolts tapped import DJ Kennedy and naturalized player Ange Kouame to complement the gang headlined by Allen Durham, Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero and Cliff Hodge.

“I think they’re looking to represent the Philippines the best way they can and compete for the championship this season,” noted Mr. Albano, who was joined by VP Head of Commercial and Broadcast Operations Adam Zecha in the session presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and ArenaPlus, the country’s 24/7 sports app.

An extra motivation for SMB and Meralco would be the hunger to win after suffering sorry losses in Monday’s PBA quarterfinals wars ahead of their EASL gigs. The Beermen blew a 25-point lead and lost to Converge, 112-114, to get dragged to a Game 4 in their Last-8 duel. The Bolts got it worse, yielding to Ginebra 106-113, and getting swept out of semis contention.

According to Mr. Zecha, Cignal TV is the broadcast partner of the EASL Season 2, allowing Filipino fans to catch the action on Cignal, One Sport, One Sport Plus, and Pilipinas Live. — Olmin Leyba