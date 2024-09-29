When it comes to evaluating trades in the National Basketball Association, not a few quarters begin with the questions “Who is the best player?” and “Where does he land?” The answers, they believe, provide them with the best vantage point from which to identify the winning side (or sides, as the case may be). And, for the most part, they’re right. After all, marquee names are invariably the triggers for negotiations to begin, for all the ensuing gives and takes therein, and for their final outcomes.

Which, in a nutshell, is why conventional wisdom has largely praised the Knicks for their acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns. In and of itself, the development plugs a gaping hole in their regular rotation. With the convalescence of erstwhile starter Mitchell Robinson due to injury still a question mark, the arrival of a four-time All-Star whose strengths complement the heliocentric offense head coach Tom Thibodeau has built around Jalen Brunson figures to place them in better position to contend for the title.

Needless to say, the fact that the Knicks do not have to break the bank in order to formalize the accord further underscores its attendant benefits. Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo figured to be vital cogs as they venture to improve on their conference semifinals showing in the past season, but their departure is more than offset by Towns’ presence. If there’s anything his transition from franchise cornerstone to supporting player following the ascendancy of Anthony Edwards with the Timberwolves highlights, it’s that he knows when to sublimate his ego for the greater good.

In this light, Towns will no doubt get over the shock of being shipped out quickly. And though Thibodeau wasn’t quite enamored of him during their time together with the Timberwolves, the bench tactician was nothing but complementary of him in the aftermath. And, make no mistake, the player swaps would not have happened without the go-ahead of the notoriously hands-on mentor, and, of course, of Brunson. As far as they’re concerned, he’s a missing puzzle piece, and they like the picture they see now.

