Don’t think for a moment that the appeal of the Masters has diminished because of the current conflict between the United States Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Tour and LIV Golf. In fact, there is every reason to argue that the lure and allure of the sport’s premier event have become even more pronounced. Given the exchange of lawsuits and the frosty sound bites members of either organization have issued, proceedings could — or, rather, are likely to — be laced with spice.

Indeed, there will be plenty of opportunities for protagonists of the PGA and LIV tours to rub elbows. From the Champions dinner to practice rounds to the actual competition, cursory greetings, snide remarks, icy glances, and outright staredowns are all on the table. Don’t believe the bevy of press releases underscoring that practitioners of the gentleman’s game can co-exist peacefully, even harmoniously. Friendships have already ended, insults hurled, and threats issued — with no end in sight.

If anything, the announcement last December by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley affirming the ability of LIV Golf stalwarts to tee off in the pride of Georgia highlighted the bad blood. “Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” he said even as he pointed out the rationale behind the Club’s decision to be inclusive in its invitations. “Our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers.”

The good news is that the golf itself will be golden, as has traditionally been the case. No matter the names on the marquee and how they feel about each other, the real star has always been the course itself. Regardless of circumstance, it will invariably deliver the goods. It’s why fans on site and on screen can’t seem to get enough of the action, and why they’re transfixed from the get-go, and especially on Sunday afternoon, with the Green Jacket on the line. LIV or no, the show goes on. And thrives.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, oprerations and Human Resources management, corporate communications, and business development.