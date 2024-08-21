Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1 p.m. — Creamline vs ZUS Coffee

3 p.m. — PLDT vs Choco Mucho

5 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz

CHOCO MUCHO eyes to catch the last bus to the quarterfinals as it clashes with PLDT Thursday in the final elimination round play date of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Flying Titans are currently ninth with a 2-5 record and knocking on the quarters’ door but a victory over the High Speed Hitters in their 3 p.m. showdown would send it barging into the knockout playoff phase.

There, they will face the overachieving Akari Chargers, who defied overwhelming odds by sweeping the elims in eight games to claim the top seeding.

If not, it will be Farm Fresh, currently grasping at straws at No. 8 with a 3-5 mark, which will seal the final slot.

Actually, a win by Choco Mucho would send it in a tie for eighth with Farm Fresh but the former owns the higher FIVB tiebreak score and will advance.

PLDT, which possesses a 5-2 card, will not be taking it easy as it is seeking to enter the next round coming off a victory and feeling good about itself.

Creamline too as it aims to go to the quarters with a win over ZUS Coffee (0-7), whom the former will tackle at 1 p.m., and a 6-2 slate instead of a 5-3 mark.

Capping the busy, three-day schedule is the duel between Chery Tiggo (5-2) versus Petro Gazz (4-3) at 5 p.m.

The quarters pit No. 1 versus No. 8, No. 2 against No. 7, No. 3 with No. 6 and No. 4 versus No. 5. — Joey Villar