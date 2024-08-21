PBA champions San Miguel Beer (SMB) and Meralco will kick off their respective bids in the East Asia Super League’s (EASL) 2024-25 Season in front of home supporters on Oct. 2 in a double-header at the Mall of Asia Arena (MOA).

The Beermen, the reigning rulers of the Commissioner’s Cup will take on the Suwon KT Sonicboom, the runner-up of the Korean Basketball League, in the Group A opener at 6:10 p.m. while the Bolts, fresh from their breakthrough triumph in the Philippine Cup, will slug it out with the Macau Black Bears over in Group B at 8:10 p.m.

The twin bill in basketball-crazy Philippines will usher in the regional league’s 34-game hostilities for top honors in the new season.

SMB will also be pitted against Japan B.League champion Hiroshima Dragonflies, P. League+ second placer Taoyuan Pauian Pilots and HKSAR kingpin Hong Kong Eastern in the home-and-away group play.

For its part, Meralco will duke it out with B.League runner-up Ryukyu Golden Kings, KBL champion Busan KCC Egis and P.League+ holder New Taipei Kings in the double round-robin preliminaries.

After the MOA gig, the Philippine clubs will move to the PhilSports Arena for their next two home assignments in the initial skirmishes.

SMB and Meralco will feature in another double-bill on Nov. 13 against Taoyuan and Busan, respectively, then the Beermen will host HK Eastern on Jan. 15 and the Bolts will duel with the Golden Kings in the same Pasig venue a week later.

“The 34-game EASL season is the ultimate test in Asian club basketball,” EASL Chief Executive Officer Henry Kerins said in announcing the slate yesterday.

“After an incredible performance during our first season in 2023-24, this is now understood by teams, players and fans alike. EASL is ‘Where Champions Clash,’ the pinnacle of professional basketball in Asia.” — Olmin Leyba