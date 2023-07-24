Match Tuesday

(Wellington Regional Stadium)

5:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. Manila time) — New Zealand vs Philippines

WELLINGTON — Its first meeting with New Zealand last September made the Philippines believe that, yes, it could be done against the big girls of football.

Today (July 25), when they face off again at the grandest stage, the Filipinas bring that now unshakeable belief as they try to actually do it at the expense of the FIFA Women’s World Cup co-host Kiwis.

From California 10 months ago, the two sides take their next battle to the Wellington Regional Stadium in this bustling Kiwi capital, with the game’s outcome having big implications on their respective bids in Group A.

The Football Ferns triumphed over Norway in the opener last Thursday in Auckland, 1-0, while the Filipinas absorbed a fighting 0-2 loss to Switzerland in their debut the following day in Dunedin.

“I think they’re definitely going to come in confident after winning their first ever World Cup match which is not an easy thing to do. And we’re hoping we can get that first win for us sooner rather than later,” said Philippine striker Sarina Bolden.

“They’ll be going in confident and strong but we’re definitely going to match that, if not go higher,” she added.

If successful, the Ferns will greatly boost their chances to advance to a second round while giving the Filipinas the boot with a game to spare. For the Pinay booters, a win or draw will not necessarily lead to the next stage, but it will surely make way for a new milestone to celebrate.

The Philippines and New Zealand previously engaged in a tightly-fought friendly in Fullerton, California in 2022. There, the wide-eyed Filipinas, then ranked 56th in the world, pushed the No. 22 Kiwis to the limit before conceding, 2-1, on account of two second-half goals from New Zealand.

Coach Alen Stajcic said that game was a “watershed moment” in terms of lifting the Pinay booters’ confidence level.

I remember just walking with Katrina (Guillou) at the end of the game, she was expressing the point that we could compete with these teams. We’ve arrived at a point where we improved significantly enough we’re we can go into the field with belief that we can win the contest,” he said.

“That game (versus NZ) was a real turning point for the team, for me, knowing that we can raise our level.”

Ranged against the host team, the Filipinas’ also have to deal with the jeers from the predominantly Kiwi supporters in the 34,500-seater venue.

“Traditionally, being a host nation gives a home team (crowd) advantage. Fortunately, we don’t have to play (against) 25,000 people. We only play against 11 so we only have to block all that out,” said Mr. Stajcic.

“What it really comes down to, as great as the support it is to have, we just have to tune it out. It’s an important game at hand and we need to be able to put our best foot forward and give us the best possible chance to win the game,” said Katrina Guillou.

Notes: Filipino expats set out to give the Philippines-New Zealand match a “local flavor.” The group, estimated to be around 100, prepared an Ati-atihan festival of sorts, marching from Shed 6 to the Stadium clad in the ethnic attire and ready to cheer “Hala Bira” to help pump up the Filipinas. — Olmin Leyba