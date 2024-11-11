BusinessWorld named Business News Source of the Year

1 of 3

BUSINESSWORLD, the country’s oldest business newspaper, was recognized as Business News Source of the Year at the 33rd annual awards of the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP).

Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson received two awards — Reporter of the Year for the Finance and Macroeconomy categories.

Ms. Jocson covered the Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management and National Economic and Development Authority last year. She currently covers the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Justine Irish D. Tabile was named Reporter of the Year for the Telecommunications and Transportation category. She covered the beat from February to August 2023 and is now assigned to the Trade beat.

Former BusinessWorld reporter Keisha B. Ta-asan received the Reporter of the Year award for Banking. Ms. Ta-asan covered the Banking beat for nearly two years for BusinessWorld, before moving to the Philippine Star.

Other awardees include Jasper Arcalas from BusinessMirror (Agriculture and Mining), Richmond Mercurio from the Philippine Star (Energy), Brix Lelis from the Manila Times (Capital Markets), Alden Monzon from the Philippine Daily Inquirer (Trade and Industry), and Jon Viktor Cabuenas from GMA News Online (Online).

Reporters were judged based on the content and style of their work.

Tyrone Jasper Piad of the Philippine Daily Inquirer won the Business Feature of the Year.

The board of judges was chaired by Synergeia Foundation Chief Executive Officer and former Finance Undersecretary Milwida M. Guevara.

The board also included former Finance Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresa S. Habitan, Michael Arthur C. Sagcal, Joel C. Yu, former Chinabank Senior Vice-President Alexander C. Escucha, Francis Saturnino C. Juan, Romeo S. Recide, Hans B. Sicat, former Trade Director Senen M. Perlada and Rene Pizarro.

EJAP, the umbrella organization of business journalists in the country, handed out the awards in partnership with the Ayala Group.