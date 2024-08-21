NOT to be outdone by their Olympic counterparts, the country’s standard-bearers will be parading in ethnic-inspired uniforms and dresses designed by no less than celebrated “Weave Artiste” and fashion designer Ditta Sandico during the 17th Paralympic Games opening ceremony at the iconic Place de la Concorde and Champs Elysees on Aug. 29 in Paris, France.

The Philippine Paralympic Committee commissioned Ms. Sandico to conceive the one-of-a-kind costumes that campaigners Jerrold Mangliwan, Cendy Asusano, swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Mae Otom, archer Agustina Bantiloc and taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin will wear for the inaugural outdoor rites of the global sports showcase for physically-challenged athletes.

“We were given the challenge to come up with what would capture the dynamic spirit of our national para-athletes while celebrating our rich cultural heritage through traditional textiles,” she said. “Hence our theme for their costumes is ‘Heritage in Motion.’”

Made of “banaca,” a fine blend of banana and abaca fibers that she has been using for her creations for decades, the eye-catching attire — complete with headwear — was meant to be durable, comfortable and lightweight suitable for Parisian summer weather, according to her.

The outfits the female athletes come with a fetching and intricate panuelo or the traditional Filipina shawl or scarf in the red-white-and-blue of the country’s colors adorned by a bright yellow flower-like “brooch” representing the sun, complete with nine rays, of the Philippine flag.

Ms. Sandico said that for practical convenience the women’s parade uniforms come with zippers as armholes that can close and open and adjusted according to particular needs of all six athletes, whose stint in Paris is supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

For the male athletes, their parade suits are inspired by the traditional garb of Mangyans, the ethnic tribe living on the island of Mindoro, featuring a colorful and intricate hand-embroidered “Habol” on the right breast while sporting the national colors on the left breast.

While the women will be wearing yellow hats, the men’s attire is complemented by blue headwear.

Ms. Sandico explained that she and her staff were sensitive to the needs of the athletes so each parade uniform was custom-made for their body type, while using the “Habol” in strategic places such as side panels to highlight the intricate embroidery.

“We wanted a cohesive color scheme using the colors of the Philippine flag to express and maintain our national identity,” she said.

“We want to thank Ditta for the craftsmanship and care in designing the parade uniforms of our national para-athlete, who deserve only the very best. We pray that these attire will further inspire them to do better in Paris,” said Philippine Paralympic Committee director for Sports Development Milette Santiago-Bonoan.