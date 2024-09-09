THE PHILIPPINE TEAM at the just-concluded 17th Paralympic Games here will receive a heroes’ welcome from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The courtesy call for the six Paralympians — archer Agustina Bantiloc, taekwondo’s Allain Ganapin, wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan, javelin thrower Cendy Asusano and swimmers Angel Otom and Ernie Gawilan — at the Malacañan Palace is set 2:30 p.m. Thursday, two days after their arrival from this glitzy French capital.

“Our President is very supportive who acknowledges and recognizes the efforts of our athletes,’’ said Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) President Michael Barredo.

The national para athletes will be feted in a special gathering led by Mr. Marcos similar to the members of the Philippine Olympic team last month.

“We express our gratitude to the President for his all-out support. Our Chief Executive made us feel really special,’’ said Mr. Barredo.

“Our para athletes did their best at the Paris Paralympics but fell short of reaching the podium. We are proud of their valiant efforts, nonetheless. Now, it is time to return to the drawing board and establish a clear para sports pathway, from grassroots participation — especially among the youth and women — up to the elite level,’’ said Mr. Barredo.

From their training and preparation until the team’s participation in the city of light and love, the six Paralympians and the entire Philippine delegation received complete backing from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) headed by its Chairman Richard Bachmann.

PPC Secretary-General Goody Custodio, PPC director for para sports development Milette Bonoan and Team Philippines chef de mission Ral Rosario were also on hand to support the Paralympians for two weeks of competition.

“By leveraging local and national events like the Palarong Pambansa, Batang Pinoy, Philippine National Games, and Training the Trainers, we aim to identify, classify and nurture talent across the country,’’ said Mr. Barredo.

“This approach, combined with adequate funding, will expand our national training pool, allowing us to select more athletes and strengthen our representation in international competitions such as the Asean and Asian Para Games, and the Paralympic Games,’’ added Mr. Barredo.

Prior to the departure of the Paralympians from Manila, President Marcos sent his well wishes, telling them that the “whole nation is with you and that you are already champions in our eyes.’’