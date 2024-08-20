Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1 p.m. — Creamline vs ZUS Coffee

3 p.m. — PLDT vs Choco Mucho

5 p.m. — Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz

CAPITAL1 Solar import Marina Tushova knew they would need to draw more local production for the Solar Spikers to go that far in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Wish granted.

Des Clemente and team captain Jorelle Singh led the locals who responded to Ms. Tushova’s call as Capital1 turned back Galeries Tower, 25-13, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to go into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 record and feeling good about itself.

“We want to help Marina to uplift Capital1,” said Ms. Clemente, a former NCAA Most Valuable Player who scattered 14 points, 11 of which came off attacks while three off blocks.

Prized rookie Leila Cruz likewise played solidly as she contributed nine points.

Of course, Ms. Tushova remained a lethal weapon that she is and unloaded a match-high 35 points that she laced with 31 booming spikes.

Capital1’s emergence fulfilled coach Roger Gorayeb’s vow of competing soon after a forgettable but understandable 1-11 performance when the Mandy and Milka Romero-owned franchise debuted.

The Solar Spikers now await their foes in the knockout quarterfinals where they seek to continue their giant-slaying ways and hopefully deliver the glory that Mr. Gorayeb promised.

The Highrisers ended their campaign winless in eight outings. — Joey Villar