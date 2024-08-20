NO place like home.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) soon will have a home of its own following a trailblazing partnership with Akari Lighting and Technology Corp., in building a 6,000-seater arena set to rise in 2027 in Pasig.

To be called “Home of the UAAP,” the first-of-its-kind permanent arena for any league in the country will begin construction next year after both parties signed the memorandum of agreement on Monday at the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman in Quezon City.

It’s a perfect kickoff for the UAAP approaching the highly-anticipated opener of Season 87 next month to be hosted by UP. “The Home of the UAAP is not just for the league itself; it is for the student-athletes who represent the heart and soul of the UAAP. This is their home — a place where they can compete, grow, and thrive,” said UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag.

“It will go down in the annals of Philippine sports history. A home we can call our own. There is no place like home,” added Mr. Saguisag, joined by Akari Chief Executive Officer Christopher Tiu, UAAP Season 87 Chairman and UP President Atty. Angelo Jimenez, UP Diliman Chancellor Atty. Edgardo Carlo Vistan and negotiating panel head Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM, of Adamson University, in the grand signing to usher a new era for the collegiate league.

Located at the 1.8-hectare real estate in Pasig, the UAAP Arena is a project by Asya Design, one of the country’s top architectural firms, led by chief architect Albert Yu, that will have a three-year construction timeline.

The arena is already on the final stage of ‘schematic planning’ followed by the bidding and construction proper in the next two seasons before being fully operational for games in Season 90.

It sports an 8-shape building design to represent all the member schools, which will have their own lighting colors as an outside landscape during games. “At Akari, we believe in building legacies that go beyond lighting solutions. This Home of the UAAP project is our way of supporting grassroots sports development, where young student-athletes can grow, excel, and shine on the national stage. I am honored that Akari is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of varsity sports in the Philippines,” said Mr. Tiu as Akari leveled up its Philippine sports venture after entry to the PVL and support to the PNVF.

Aside from an arena, which will be open for accommodation of other leagues like the PBA, PVL, NCAA and national sporting events, it will also have office and commercial spaces including the league’s permanent headquarters.

All indoor and some elimination games of the UAAP will be held at the new arena but the marquee matches, playoffs and championships, especially of the staple basketball and volleyball events, will still be at the Araneta Coliseum and MOA Arena.

That includes the mid-season spectacle Cheerdance Competition as one of the most jam-packed UAAP events. — John Bryan Ulanday