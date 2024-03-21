PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann championed the women athletes and their unparalleled role in elevating the local sports development in the inaugural Women in Sports Awards Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Tennis sensation Alex Eala and national football team standout Sarina Bolden as Athletes of the Year headlined the star-studded event that feted the Filipinas’ vital role in the international success of Philippine sports.

“Your (women athletes) contribution to the country is seen and felt by everybody. The community of champions you have established is what we need in advancing our agenda and platforms for all athletes,” said Mr. Bachmann.

“To all our awardees, may this be an inspiration in performing your best in every battle in the spirit of dedication and commitment to the sporting community as we all together take steps in achieving a more successful Philippine sport.”

Forty six other Filipina achievers as well as sports executives, coaches, nutritionists, trainers and sports psychologists were recognized by the PSC for their massive contributions beyond the game.

Among the major awardees were reigning world women’s world 10-ball champion Chezka Centeno and Asian weightlifting silver medalist Vanessa Sarno as well as the country’s only Olympic gold medalist so far in weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who was feted with the Flame Award.

Seoul Olympic Games gold medalist Arianne Cerdena, who traveled all the way from the United States, was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, along with seven others, including PSC commissioner and bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, Senate Sports Committee Chair, also preached the contributions of the Filipina athletes in the historic event organized by the PSC and the Philippine Council on Women in celebration of International Women’s Month.

“Tonight is a testament to the strength, dedication and passion of Filipino women. You have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also contributed to uplifting the spirit and prestige of our nation in both the local and international stage,” said Mr. Go.

“We recognize that the journey of our Filipina athletes is one of relentless perseverance and pain. These qualities not only define their paths to excellence but also inspire us all.”

Sen. Pia Cayetano, a major advocate of women in sports but could not be present due to prior commitments, awarded Eala and Bolden with an incentive of P100,000 each for their exemplary athletic achievement in the event backed by Milo, CEL Logistics and Wrist Pod. — John Bryan Ulanday